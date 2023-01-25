Tudor Gold: Verkauf der Eskay North Konzessionsflächen an Skeena Resources
14:24 Uhr | IRW-Press
Tudor Gold informiert über den aktuellen Stand beim Treaty Creek Projekt, das sich im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia befindet
VANCOUVER, 25. Januar 2023 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: H56) (das Unternehmen oder Tudor Gold) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen den Verkauf der Eskay North Konzessionsgebiete an Skeena Resources Ltd. (Skeena) für den Gesamtpreis von 2.800.000 C$ abgeschlossen hat. Der Gesamt-Transaktion besteht aus 231.404 Stammaktien von Skeena zu einem Preis von 6,05 C$ pro Aktie (im Wert von 1.400.000 C$) und 1.400.000 C$ in bar.
Ken Konkin, Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold kommentierte: Nachdem der Verkauf von Eskay North an Skeena abgeschlossen ist, bleibt Tudor Gold bestrebt, das Treaty Creek Projekt, das die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte beherbergt, voranzutreiben und Werte zu generieren. Goldstorm ist einer der größten Goldfunde in den den letzten 30 Jahren. Obwohl die Eskay North Konzessionsgebiete eine interessante Landposition neben dem Eskay Minenprojekt von Skeena darstellt, ist das Unternehmen der Ansicht, dass der Verkauf des Konzessionsgebiets strategisch sinnvoll ist. Das Board of Directors von Tudor stimmte einstimmig für den Abschluss dieser Transaktion mit Skeena Resources.
Unser Treaty-Creek-Projekt besitzt das Potenzial für eine mehrjährige Dauer von Explorationsarbeiten, um eine weitere Goldstorm-Lagerstätte zu identifizieren, da wir zahlreiche kürzlich entdeckte, bedeutendene Gold-Kupfer-Silber Bohrziele entdeckt haben. Unser größtes Bohrziel, Perfectstorm, liegt im geologischen Trend und ist von unserer Goldstorm Lagerstätte und der Iron Cap Lagerstätte von Seabridge Gold in einer Entfernung von jeweils 2,5 Kilometern gleich weit entfernt. Das Perfectstorm-System hat als Bohrziel eine sehr hohe Priorität, aber unsere oberste Priorität ist es, Explorationsbohrungen bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte durchzuführen, wobei wir uns auf die CS-600-Kupfer-Gold-Silber-Domäne konzentrieren, da sie in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen bleibt .
Unternehmens-Update zur Goldstorm-Mineralressourcenschätzung und weiteren Projektentwicklung
Tudor Gold arbeitet weiter an einer aktualisierten Mineralressourcenschätzung (MRE) für seine Goldstorm-Lagerstätte bei Treaty Creek, indem es ein aktualisiertes geologisches Modell fertigstellt und das Verständnis der Mineralverteilung bei Goldstorm erweitert. Das Unternehmen geht davon aus, dass das MRE-Update im ersten Quartal 2023 bekannt gegeben wird und sich voraussichtlich auf höhere Erzgehalte konzentrieren wird, um die Gesamtqualität der Gold-, Silber- und Kupferressourcen zu verbessern.
Der kürzliche Bau einer Explorationszufahrtsstraße durch unsere Schwermaschinenbetreiber hat das untere Lager des Konzessionsgebiets mit dem Gebiet der Wetterstation verbunden, das zwei Kilometer stromabwärts vom unteren Lager liegt. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Straße weiter ausgebaut wird, um eine Verbindung zur Tailings Access Road von Seabridge herzustellen. Seabridge Gold hat hervorragende Fortschritte bei der Anbindung seiner Abraumhalde (tailing site), die sich 17 Kilometer vom Highway 37 entfernt befindet, einschließlich einer großen Brücke, die den Bell Irving River überquert, gemacht. Diese Baumaßnahmen sind für Tudor Gold mit keinen Kosten verbunden. Der Bau dieser Tailings-Zufahrtsstraße wird voraussichtlich im Laufe des Jahres 2023 abgeschlossen sein. Sobald die 17 Kilometer lange Seabridge Tailings-Zufahrtsstraße fertiggestellt ist, muss seitens Tudor nur noch eine 14 Kilometer lange (Verbindungs)-Straße gebaut werden, deren Bau bereits vollständig genehmigt ist. Nach Abschluss aller Straßenbauarbeiten wird erwartet, dass das Treaty Creek-Projekt des Unternehmens ganzjährig mit Fahrzeugen erreichbar sein wird. Darüber hinaus plant Seabridge, nach Verständnis des Unternehmens, auch eine Stromleitung zu deren Abraumgelände (tailings site area) zu verlegen. Damit werden zusätzliche Infrastrukturelemente viel näher an unsere Konzessionsflächen-Grenze gebracht.
Tudor Gold freut sich auch, mitteilen zu können, dass die zweijährigen Hydrologie- und Wasserqualitätsstudien voraussichtlich bis März 2023 abgeschlossen sein werden. Dies wird einen wichtigen Meilenstein für zukünftige Genehmigungsanforderungen erfüllen und das Projekt einen Schritt näher auf dem Weg zu einer potenziellen Produktionsphase bringen.
Qualifizierte Person
Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.
Über Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia (Kanada), einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Ltd..
Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens.
IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON Tudor Gold Corp.
"Ken Konkin"
Ken Konkin, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:
Chris Curran, Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092
E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
oder Carsten Ringler, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Telefon: +49 151 55362000
E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the exploration potential of the Treaty Creek Project, the anticipated mutual benefits to be derived from the transaction between Tudor Gold and Skeena, the anticipated timeline for completion and the focus of the updated MRE for the Goldstorm Deposit, the anticipated infrastructure development by Tudor Gold and surrounding project operators and the associated benefits and the anticipated timeline for completion of the Companys hydrology and water quality studies. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, or believes or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Companys planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner and that they may yield positive results, that Tudor Gold and Skeena derive the benefits anticipated from the transaction, that the updated MRE for the Goldstorm Deposit can be completed in a timely manner, that the Company and surrounding project operators are able to complete the planned infrastructure projects on the timelines curre tly contemplated and that the hydrology and water quality studies can be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au oder auf der Firmenwebsite!
VANCOUVER, 25. Januar 2023 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: H56) (das Unternehmen oder Tudor Gold) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen den Verkauf der Eskay North Konzessionsgebiete an Skeena Resources Ltd. (Skeena) für den Gesamtpreis von 2.800.000 C$ abgeschlossen hat. Der Gesamt-Transaktion besteht aus 231.404 Stammaktien von Skeena zu einem Preis von 6,05 C$ pro Aktie (im Wert von 1.400.000 C$) und 1.400.000 C$ in bar.
Ken Konkin, Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold kommentierte: Nachdem der Verkauf von Eskay North an Skeena abgeschlossen ist, bleibt Tudor Gold bestrebt, das Treaty Creek Projekt, das die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte beherbergt, voranzutreiben und Werte zu generieren. Goldstorm ist einer der größten Goldfunde in den den letzten 30 Jahren. Obwohl die Eskay North Konzessionsgebiete eine interessante Landposition neben dem Eskay Minenprojekt von Skeena darstellt, ist das Unternehmen der Ansicht, dass der Verkauf des Konzessionsgebiets strategisch sinnvoll ist. Das Board of Directors von Tudor stimmte einstimmig für den Abschluss dieser Transaktion mit Skeena Resources.
Unser Treaty-Creek-Projekt besitzt das Potenzial für eine mehrjährige Dauer von Explorationsarbeiten, um eine weitere Goldstorm-Lagerstätte zu identifizieren, da wir zahlreiche kürzlich entdeckte, bedeutendene Gold-Kupfer-Silber Bohrziele entdeckt haben. Unser größtes Bohrziel, Perfectstorm, liegt im geologischen Trend und ist von unserer Goldstorm Lagerstätte und der Iron Cap Lagerstätte von Seabridge Gold in einer Entfernung von jeweils 2,5 Kilometern gleich weit entfernt. Das Perfectstorm-System hat als Bohrziel eine sehr hohe Priorität, aber unsere oberste Priorität ist es, Explorationsbohrungen bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte durchzuführen, wobei wir uns auf die CS-600-Kupfer-Gold-Silber-Domäne konzentrieren, da sie in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen bleibt .
Unternehmens-Update zur Goldstorm-Mineralressourcenschätzung und weiteren Projektentwicklung
Tudor Gold arbeitet weiter an einer aktualisierten Mineralressourcenschätzung (MRE) für seine Goldstorm-Lagerstätte bei Treaty Creek, indem es ein aktualisiertes geologisches Modell fertigstellt und das Verständnis der Mineralverteilung bei Goldstorm erweitert. Das Unternehmen geht davon aus, dass das MRE-Update im ersten Quartal 2023 bekannt gegeben wird und sich voraussichtlich auf höhere Erzgehalte konzentrieren wird, um die Gesamtqualität der Gold-, Silber- und Kupferressourcen zu verbessern.
Der kürzliche Bau einer Explorationszufahrtsstraße durch unsere Schwermaschinenbetreiber hat das untere Lager des Konzessionsgebiets mit dem Gebiet der Wetterstation verbunden, das zwei Kilometer stromabwärts vom unteren Lager liegt. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Straße weiter ausgebaut wird, um eine Verbindung zur Tailings Access Road von Seabridge herzustellen. Seabridge Gold hat hervorragende Fortschritte bei der Anbindung seiner Abraumhalde (tailing site), die sich 17 Kilometer vom Highway 37 entfernt befindet, einschließlich einer großen Brücke, die den Bell Irving River überquert, gemacht. Diese Baumaßnahmen sind für Tudor Gold mit keinen Kosten verbunden. Der Bau dieser Tailings-Zufahrtsstraße wird voraussichtlich im Laufe des Jahres 2023 abgeschlossen sein. Sobald die 17 Kilometer lange Seabridge Tailings-Zufahrtsstraße fertiggestellt ist, muss seitens Tudor nur noch eine 14 Kilometer lange (Verbindungs)-Straße gebaut werden, deren Bau bereits vollständig genehmigt ist. Nach Abschluss aller Straßenbauarbeiten wird erwartet, dass das Treaty Creek-Projekt des Unternehmens ganzjährig mit Fahrzeugen erreichbar sein wird. Darüber hinaus plant Seabridge, nach Verständnis des Unternehmens, auch eine Stromleitung zu deren Abraumgelände (tailings site area) zu verlegen. Damit werden zusätzliche Infrastrukturelemente viel näher an unsere Konzessionsflächen-Grenze gebracht.
Tudor Gold freut sich auch, mitteilen zu können, dass die zweijährigen Hydrologie- und Wasserqualitätsstudien voraussichtlich bis März 2023 abgeschlossen sein werden. Dies wird einen wichtigen Meilenstein für zukünftige Genehmigungsanforderungen erfüllen und das Projekt einen Schritt näher auf dem Weg zu einer potenziellen Produktionsphase bringen.
Qualifizierte Person
Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.
Über Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia (Kanada), einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Ltd..
Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens.
IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON Tudor Gold Corp.
"Ken Konkin"
Ken Konkin, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:
Chris Curran, Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092
E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
oder Carsten Ringler, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Telefon: +49 151 55362000
E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the exploration potential of the Treaty Creek Project, the anticipated mutual benefits to be derived from the transaction between Tudor Gold and Skeena, the anticipated timeline for completion and the focus of the updated MRE for the Goldstorm Deposit, the anticipated infrastructure development by Tudor Gold and surrounding project operators and the associated benefits and the anticipated timeline for completion of the Companys hydrology and water quality studies. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, or believes or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Companys planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner and that they may yield positive results, that Tudor Gold and Skeena derive the benefits anticipated from the transaction, that the updated MRE for the Goldstorm Deposit can be completed in a timely manner, that the Company and surrounding project operators are able to complete the planned infrastructure projects on the timelines curre tly contemplated and that the hydrology and water quality studies can be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au oder auf der Firmenwebsite!