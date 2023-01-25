Appointment of Emil Bagge as PR/IR Manager of the EMEA Region

Vancouver, January 25, 2023 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Emil Bagge to provide investor and public relations services for Molten Metals' investors in the EMEA region.

Bagge has shown an interest in Molten Metals since the company's listing in August 2022 as a retail investor who wrote several analyst posts about Molten Metals which were published on his personal social media accounts. These writings were not made known to the Company or its management at the time. Due to his efforts, Bagge quickly gained a retail investor following in Europe that collectively went on to buy a significant amount of Molten Metals' stock.

Given the keen interest that Bagge has shown in the Company and the retail following that he has amassed, Molten Metals has offered to formalise his role and proposed that he join the team as a PR/IR consultant. In particular his location in Europe supports Hugh Oswald who is based in Canada and handles PR/IR in the Canadian/North American Region. The annual consideration is GBP5,000 for which he will be responsible for, inter alia, preparing updated Antimony primers, updating relevant audiences across social media platforms, and arranging investor site visits in Europe.

The Board warmly welcomes him as an addition to the team and looks forward to developing a fruitful relationship.

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass-storage devices i.e. molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

