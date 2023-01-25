Norseman Silver Inc. Increases Non-Brokered Financing from $600,000 to $750,000

Vancouver, January 25, 2023 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of January 17, 2023, it has increased its non-brokered private placement from 6,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $600,000 to 7,500,000 Units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the Closing Date.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of Units will be used to advance its exploration programs and for general corporate matters. The Offering will be conducted in all provinces of Canada pursuant to private placement exemptions. The closing of the Offering is subject to, among other things, the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period commencing on the Closing Date.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Hurd

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604 505-4554

