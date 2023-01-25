Fjordland Provides Update on Terms of Warrants to Be Repriced and Extended

Vancouver, January 25, 2023 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") announces a correction to news release dated January 24, 2023. Under current TSX Venture Exchange policies, the Company has determined it is ineligible to participate in an early warrant exercise incentive program as proposed in the previous news release. As a result, the Company reports it is repricing 12,500,000 warrants to $0.12 and extending the expiry date by 18 months, to August 12, 2024, subject to regulatory acceptance. In addition, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants if the common shares trade above a weighted average of $0.24 for ten consecutive days.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic metal deposits in Canada.

In collaboration with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. and Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the SVB "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit. Fjordland has earned a 75% interest in the project.

Fjordland, owns a 100% interest in the Renzy nickel-project located near Maniwaki, Quebec. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where, during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 530 sq. km.

As well, Fjordland has 2 copper-gold properties in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia, The West Milligan copper-gold project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp. located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine. The 103 sq. km. Witch copper-gold project is located another 35 km west of the Milligan mine.

