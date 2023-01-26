Pan American Energy Announces Drilling Program at the Horizon Lithium Project to Commence February 2023

CALGARY, Jan. 26, 2023 - Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Pan American") (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce the Company has committed to drilling eleven (11) high priority drill targets for an estimated budget of C$1.5M starting February 2023 at its 17,334 acres Horizon Lithium Project ("Horizon"). RESPEC Consulting Inc. ("RESPEC"), Pan American's strategic technical partner for Horizon, has been commissioned to design, manage, contract, and run the drilling program.



Pan American's CEO, Jason Latkowcer, commented, "Our prior preparation leading up to this fully funded drilling program has instilled tremendous confidence in our chances of success. RESPEC recently completed a drilling program at a nearby lithium venture and is currently engaged to perform an independent analysis of American Battery Technology Corp's exploration results to quantify the magnitude of their lithium-bearing resource immediately adjacent to Pan American's Northern border. Upon completion, this program is designed to further quantify the existence of a valuable lithium deposit at Horizon. We will focus on overburden assessment, concentration of lithium, depth of mineralization, thickness of the ore zone, and the breadth of the resource."

The Company is currently permitted for nineteen (19) drill holes and has submitted an amendment application to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") to increase to a total of twenty-two (22) as seen in Figure 1. Drill targets will be re-evaluated upon the completion of the initial 11 high-priority drill holes.





Figure 1 - Drill Hole Locations





Figure 2 - Drill Hole Locations 2

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company's maiden asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley - Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

