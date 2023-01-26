Stock Option Grants; New Director Jeff Kyba

January 26 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TFE"- Frankfurt) announces that, in conformance with its 2022 Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted to certain directors, options to purchase 1,100,000 shares of the Company at a price of $1.20 per share (closing price of Teuton shares on the day previous), exercisable until January 25, 2028. The new grants are subject to the policies of the TSX-V Stock Exchange. The 2022 stock option plan is a fixed, less than or equal to 10% plan.

At the recently completed Annual General Meeting of the Company, directors Dino Cremonese and Robert Smiley were re-elected to the Board along with new director, Jeff Kyba. Jeff's experience spans grassroots exploration to deposit delineation for precious and base metals as well as five years of regional oversite of all exploration and mining projects in northwestern BC for the provincial government. During his 5+ year tenure as Regional Geologist, he completed extensive site visits and field work investigating a variety of mineral deposits throughout the region. This work resulted in several government publications and a map identifying favorable areas to explore for minerals, commonly known as the 'Kyba Red Line': a stratigraphic unconformity located within 2 kilometers of nearly all major deposits in the Stikine Terrane. His map remains in use today.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments (received in cash and often also in shares of the optionee companies), has provided Teuton with substantial income over the years. Teuton also owns many royalties in the Golden Triangle, including a 0.98% net smelter royalty in the core portion of the Treaty Creek property, host to the Goldstorm gold deposit.









For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

