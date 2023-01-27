TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTURY Lithium Corp. ("LCE")

[formerly Cypress Development Corp. ("CYP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors of the Company on January 20, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 30, 2023, the common shares of Century Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cypress Development Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

147,458,136 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LCE (New) CUSIP Number: 156615106 (New)

________________________________________

DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR")

[formerly Diamond Fields Resources Inc. ("DFR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on December 6, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 30, 2023, the common shares of DFR Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

181,670,852 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DFR (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 25241H108 (New)

________________________________________

WITTERING CAPITAL CORP. ("WITT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated January 6, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 30, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

23/01/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 10,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 5, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 5, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2021.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the balance of 1% gross overriding royalty on commercial production from the TLC Lithium Project located in Nye County, Nevada.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 950,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2023

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length amended option agreement whereby the annual advance royalty payments on the Company's Jersey property located in British Columbia are reduced from $50,000 to $26,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 500,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 18, 2023

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed amendment of Promissory Note Bridge Loan Facility dated October 18, 2022 (the "Advance") to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"), whereby the new maturity date is extended until March 3, 2023. In connection with the extension of the maturity, the Company is required to pay the Lender US$154,651 extension fee and the interest rate is increased to 1.25% per month commencing January 19, 2023.

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 200,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $1.94 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2023.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Amended and Restated Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan (the "DRIP"). The Company has reserved 402,767 common shares ("Shares") under the DRIP.

The Company will determine on or before each distribution record date the amount of equity, if any, that will be made available under the DRIP on the distribution payment date to which such record date relates.

The DRIP provides eligible shareholders with the opportunity to reinvest the dividends they are entitled to in Shares of the Company, to be issued from treasury. The price of Shares purchased with reinvested distributions will be at a 3% discount to the volume-weighted average closing price of the Shares for the 5 trading days immediately preceding the date of distribution declared by the Company (the "5-Day VWAP").

The DRIP also permits eligible shareholders to purchase additional Shares by way of an additional cash payment (the "Option"). The purchase price per Share under the Option will be at the 5-Day VWAP. No participant may make optional cash purchases in excess of $10,000 in one financial year. The aggregate number of Shares purchased pursuant to the Option is subject to a maximum of 2% of the total number of outstanding shares at the commencement of such financial year.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated January 13, 2023 and the Company's other press releases announcing distributions.

________________________________________

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("FEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and term extension of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,500,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 12, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2024



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.175 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,000,000 shares with 12,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 12, 2021.

________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second amendment of the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in the Griffon gold project (the "Amendment") located in White Pine county, Nevada between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the payment terms have been amended to eliminate the requirement for the Company to pay US$75,000 in cash to the Optionor on December 16, 2022 and will make the following consideration to the Optionor.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S)







CONSIDERATION N.A. 1,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share. N.A.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2023.

________________________________________

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022 and January 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,032,682 shares



Purchase Price: $0.425 per share



Warrants: 10,016,34 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,016,34 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 90 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 66,025 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 595,600



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $234,437.56 N/A 545,391 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 and January 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mining Exploration Contract and Rights Assignment Promise Agreement (MSA Agreement) dated November 14, 2022, and November 25, 2022, and a Promise Contract to enter into Mining Exploration Contracts and Promise to Assign Mining Concession Rights (Ramos Agreement) dated November 25, 2022, whereby Leona Silver Exploraciones S.A. de C.V. (a subsidiary of the Company) may acquire a 100% interest in 13 mineral claims comprising the Las Colorados Project in Chihuahua, Mexico by making cash payments totaling US$2,140,000 over a 7 year period.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated September 29, 2022, December 1, 2022, and January 26, 2023.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 24, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,684,381 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC World Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2023.

________________________________________

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Flow-through Units



Number of Shares: 1,820,678 flow-through-shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per share



Warrants: 1,820,678 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,820,678 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause







Non-flow-through Units



Number of Shares: 1,269,800 non-flow-through-shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Warrants: 634,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 634,900 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 277,800 flow-through shares and 200,000 non-flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 27,778 flow-through shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $33,002.00 N/A 91,672

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.29 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company issued news releases on December 28, 2022 and January 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:57 p.m. PST, January 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

District Mines Ltd. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, January 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

