Stuhini Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2023 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to announce the grant of stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants.

The Company has granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company options to purchase an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company at $0.48 per share for a term of three years, expiring January 26, 2026. The options will vest as to 25% every three months after the date of grant and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and TSX-V approval.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and southwestern USA. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: its flagship, the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, British Columbia; the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon; the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, British Columbia; and its new portfolio of 4 properties in southeast Arizona.

