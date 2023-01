Surge Battery Metals: This Mining Company Has Some Exciting Announcements

(NewsDirect)

By Johnny Rice, Benzinga

Greg Reimer, President & CEO of Surge Battery Materials Inc. (TSX-V: NILI) (OTC Pink: NILIF), was recently interviewed by Benzinga.

Surge Battery Materials is an ESG-mandated mining company focused on battery metals that will advance the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The company says it is at the forefront of a new era of mining.

The company has recently received exciting results from test sites in Nevada. These results may indicate a "significant commercial discovery."

Watch the full interview here:

This article was originally published on Benzinga here.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on locating and developing high value deposits of clean energy battery metals that are vital to the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Investor Relations

info@surgebatterymetals.com

https://surgebatterymetals.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.