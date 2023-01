Elementos explores Oropesa amid tin price surge

(NewsDirect)

Elementos Ltd. (ASX:ELT) managing director Joe David is back in the Proactive studio to discuss a new exploration program at the Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. The 1,000-metre program follows hot on the heels of an infill drilling campaign and outlines further scope for mineral resource growth. David also recaps the tin price boom and where the commodity is headed in 2023.

