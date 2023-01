Castillo Copper hunts for drill targets at NWQ copper play

(NewsDirect)

Castillo Copper Ltd. (ASX:CCZ) managing director Dennis Jensen joins Proactive's Elisha Newell as the company embarks on a discovery program at its NWQ Copper Project in northwest Queensland. The field team is on the lookout for new drill targets, and Jensen says the company would be open to exploring strategic partnerships as the opportunity progresses. Next up, Castillo plans to release assays from its Broken Hill Alliance Project, where an auger sampling campaign wrapped up in late December.

