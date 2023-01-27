/C O R R E C T I O N from source-- TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE/

In the news release, TSX Venture Exchange, Maple Gold Mines Ltd., The View From The C-Suite, issued 27-Jan-2023 by TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the name of the CEO of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is Matthew Hornor instead of Matthew Horner. The complete, corrected release follows:

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 - Matthew Hornor, Chief Executive Officer, Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd, (TSXV: MGM)

Maple Gold is a gold exploration company focused on advancing a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's 370 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada.

