Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Vancouver, Jan. 27, 2023 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation").



Currently, the Company has 136,697,345 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 13,669,734 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

In conjunction with the Consolidation, the Company will be changing its name to "Aben Minerals Ltd.". The Company also intends to change its trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date in which the Company will commence trading under the new name, symbol and CUSIP number.

The Consolidation, name and symbol change remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.

