District Metals Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, January 30, 2023 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. (the "Agent") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Haywood Securities Inc (together with the Agent, the "Agents"), for a marketed best efforts private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of C$0.15 per Unit (the "Offering Price") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000, subject to a minimum offering of 16,574,440 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,486,166 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.20 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activities at the Company's polymetallic properties in Sweden, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All of the Units offered in the Offering shall be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about February 9, 2023, or such later date as the Company may determine. The closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has agreed to pay to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the Agents compensation options of the Company exercisable for a period of 36 months, to acquire in aggregate that number of Common Shares which is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering at the Offering Price.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the District's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.districtmetals.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property, located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden, is the Company's main focus. The Tomtebo Property comprises 5,144 ha, and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed-up on and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

