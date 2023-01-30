Hot Chili Releases Interactive 3D Corporate Presentation

(NewsDirect)

Hot Chili Ltd. (TSXV:HCH) (ASX:HCH) OTCQX:HHLKF) (the "Company" or "Hot Chili") is pleased to confirm the release of the Company's first 3-dimensional (3D) corporate presentation.

The interactive 3D Corporate Presentation is hosted using the VRIFY Technology Platform integrated with the company's VRIC (Vancouver Resource Investment Conference) Corporate Presentation, recently released on 24th January 2023.

The 3D Corporate Presentation for Costa Fuego includes project location, topography, resource block models, planned mine designs, and planned infrastructure. Exploration activities such as drilling, surface geochemistry, geophysical surveys, and models of the Company's copper-gold deposits are displayed in an intuitive 3D interface.

The 3D Corporate Presentation can be accessed through Hot Chili's website (www.hotchili.net.au) or through the following link to the Hot Chili Ltd. Investor Deck on the VRIFY platform: 3D Corporate Presentation

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location - low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity. The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 725Mt grading 0.47% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 2.8 Mt Cu, 2.6 Moz Au, 10.4 Moz Ag, and 67 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 202 Mt grading 0.36% CuEq containing 0.6Mt Cu, 0.4 Moz Au, 2.0 Moz Ag and 13 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. (Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) and Technical Report NI 43-101 titled "Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated 13 May 2022). The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.

