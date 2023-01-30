Latin Metals Discovers High-Grade Copper Mineralization at 100%-Owned Tillo Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2023 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has discovered zones of high-grade copper mineralization at the Company's 2,000-hectare, 100%-owned Tillo project, located in Peru's Coastal Copper Belt. This is the first exploration completed on this new copper project and Latin Metals' work has begun with geochemical sampling of soils and talus fines for a total of 253 geochemical samples. Several zones of anomalous samples have been delineated, including the largest zone which measures approximately 2,500m x 1,000m in area. Within this zone, copper values range from 250 ppm to a peak of 1,050 ppm copper, with supporting molybdenum mineralization (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of Tillo Copper Project (left) and results of soil / talus sampling survey, showing multiple anomalous zones and highlighting a 2,500m x 1,000m anomaly with red dashed line.

The anomalies defined by soil and talus sampling are supported by geological mapping and sampling, which identified copper mineralization in porphyry-textured outcrops (Plate 1).

Plate 1. (A) Quartz monzonite porphyry with sericite alteration cut by early dark micaceous veinlets (B) Monzonite with sericite alteration and disseminated pyrite replaced by iron oxide (C) Monzonite with sericite alteration and disseminated pyrite-chalcopyrite, locally replaced by copper oxide

Next Steps

A program of detailed rock chip sampling and geological mapping is expected to start in Q1, focusing on the most anomalous areas defined by the initial sampling.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals has a total of six 100%-owned copper exploration properties in the Coastal Belt. The Company's Lacsha copper-molybdenum project is drill ready and fully permitted for drilling. The Auquis copper-molybdenum-gold project is advanced and expected to be drill ready in 2023. The Tillo property described herein is being explored for the first time.

QA/QC

The work program at Tillo was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. B horizon soils samples were taken in excavated pits of 40cm x 40cm with sample material of approximately 1.5 kg to 2 kg. In areas without suitable soil development, talus samples were collected instead. Sample spacing on the property is 300m to 350 m. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to the ALS laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

Corporate Update Webinar

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, the Company will host a live corporate update and will provide an overview of Latin Metals, its projects in South America and its goals for the coming year.

A live question-and-answer period will follow this for investors, analysts, and media.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Keith Henderson, CEO of Latin Metals Inc.

Registration Link: https://meet.zoho.com/W7CE9ctAr2

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

