Molten Metals Corp. Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Vancouver, January 30, 2023 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT) today announced that its board of directors has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy").

The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with direction on the procedure for shareholder nomination of directors. The Advance Notice Policy is the framework by which the Company seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the provisions of the Advance Notice Policy.

With respect to the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on March 13, 2023 (the "Meeting"), notice of any proposed nominations must be provided to the Company no later than February 10, 2023.

For all subsequent meetings of shareholders of the Company:

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting), notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

The Advance Notice Policy is effective immediately. At the Meeting, the Company will be seeking shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy. In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution, the Advance Notice Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.

The full text of the Advance Notice Policy is available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com or upon request by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company by telephone at 778.918.2261 or by e-mail at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com. Further details on the Meeting and the Advance Notice Policy will be contained in a Management Information Circular to be mailed to shareholders of the Company in connection with the Meeting. The Management Information Circular will also be available on SEDAR.

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining company exploring for and developing antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.