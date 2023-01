Mako Gold sees potential for significant resource growth at NapiÃ©

(NewsDirect)

Mako Gold Ltd. (ASX:MKG) MD Peter Ledwidge talks Proactive through the results of an initial round of auger drilling at the Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire which has uncovered up to 56 g/t gold. The first phase of the 25,000-metre auger program has pinpointed multiple multi-kilometre gold anomalies - equal to or several times larger than the nearby Tchaga and Gogbala prospects.

