Renforth Resources updates shareholders on new layer at Surimeau project

Renforth Resources president and chief executive officer Nicole Brewster joins Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to discuss the company's reports on pegmatites at its Surimeau project.

Brewster said Renforth has expanded the Surimeau project to create value for shareholders while the process for summer fieldwork is underway. She added that there are pegmatites that are expected to be properly considered, separately from Victoria and Lalonde, for not only lithium potential but also rare earth elements potential.

