Classic Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) made good progress at Kat Gap during the quarter as it moves to becoming a gold producer.Highlights of the quarter include:- The Company received formal approvals from DMIRS for its Gekko Processing Plant allowing for the commencement of production and cashflow at Kat Gap.- Site construction commenced ahead of Stage 1 Mining operations.- The Company secured a total of A$20.5M in funding, in two parts, to allow for the execution of all its phase 1 project development.- Extensional RC drilling has returned high grade gold results north of the cross cutting Proterozoic dyke.- Gekko gravity gold treatment plant pilot run returned 73.2% gravity recovery at 6.06g/t average head grade.- IGO carried out only minor desktop work on the Fraser Range Nickel project.*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QS0B8365





About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Classic Minerals Ltd.





Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au