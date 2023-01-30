Excelsior Mining Announces Extension of Nebari Loan and Us$3,000,000 Financing

Phoenix, January 30, 2023 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQB: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary Excelsior Mining Arizona, Inc. ("Excelsior Arizona") has agreed with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ("Nebari") to extend the maturity date of its existing US$15 million credit facility to March 31, 2025. In addition, the Company has entered into agreements for a US$3 million private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debenture Offering") with Greenstone Resources L.P. ("Greenstone") and TF R&S Canada Ltd. ("Triple Flag Canada") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. and affiliate of Triple Flag International Ltd. ("Triple Flag International") which holds the stream on the Gunnison Copper Project.

Credit Agreement Extension

The Company, Excelsior Arizona and Nebari have entered into a Second Amendment to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Second Amended ARCA"). The Second Amended ARCA provides for the extension of the maturity date of the existing US$15 million credit facility to March 31, 2025 (the "Extension").

The Extension is subject to certain conditions including completion of the Debenture Offering by February 17, 2023 and conclusion of certain agreements with Triple Flag International.

As consideration for the Second Amended ARCA, subject to Toronto Stock Exchange approval, the Company is required to issue common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to nominees of Nebari in a number equal to US$450,000.00, converted to Canadian dollars at an exchange rate equal to the average market rate posted by the Bank of Canada for the 5 days preceding the issuance, divided by the lower of (i) the conversion price of the Debenture Offering and (ii) the volume weighted adjusted price of the Common Shares for the 5 trading days immediately preceding the issuance. In addition, commencing January 31, 2024 the Company will begin amortizing US$5 million of the principal amount of the facility in monthly instalments of US$333,333.33.

Debenture Offering

Pursuant to the Debenture Offering, Triple Flag Canada and Greenstone will subscribe for a total of US$3 million principal amount of convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). The terms of the Debentures include:

a maturity date of three years from the date of closing (the "Maturity Date") and the principal amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest, will be payable on the Maturity Date, unless earlier converted in accordance with their terms;

the Debentures bear interest (the "Interest") at the rate of 10% per annum, which Interest will be payable on April 1, 2025 and on the Maturity Date, unless earlier converted into Common Shares;

the principal amount of the Debenture is convertible into Common Shares at the option of the holder at a conversion price of US$0.19 per Common Share;

the accrued and unpaid Interest is convertible into Common Shares at a conversion price equal to the volume weighted average trading price on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days prior to the date of conversion; and

the Debentures are unsecured.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Debenture Offering for project development expenses and working capital. The closing of the Debenture Offering is subject to customary conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Additional Information

Nebari and Triple Flag are at arm's length to the Company. There are no commissions or finders' fees payable in connection with the transactions discussed in this news release. There is no assurance that the conditions to the Second Amended ARCA or closing of the Debenture Offering will be satisfied.

Greenstone and its affiliated entities currently hold 116,028,937 Common Shares (representing 42.22% of the Company's current issued and outstanding Common Shares). Greenstone also owns and controls 1,250,000 options to acquire Common Shares. Upon closing of the Debenture Offering and conversion of the Debentures held by Greenstone (assuming conversion of all interest payments on the maturity date, using a conversion price of US$0.19), Greenstone would acquire ownership and control over an additional 10,263,158 Common Shares, representing approximately 3.7% of the Company's current issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result, together with the Common Shares it currently owns and controls, Greenstone would hold a total of 126,292,095 Common Shares, which will represent, in aggregate approximately 44.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (assuming conversion of only the Debentures held by Greenstone and assuming the conversion of all interest to maturity at US$0.19).

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), Greenstone's participation in the Debenture Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as Greenstone is a related party of the Company. The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that at the time Greenstone's participation in the Debenture Offering was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the Debenture Offering nor the consideration to be received for those securities, insofar as the Debenture Offering involved the related party, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will not file a material change report related to this financing more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Debenture Offering as required by MI 61-101 since the details of the participation by the related parties of the Company were not settled until just prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. The Common Shares that will be acquired by Greenstone will be acquired pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement in section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106.

ABOUT EXCELSIOR MINING

Excelsior "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and production company that owns and operates the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is a low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project that is permitted to 125 million pounds per year of copper cathode production. Excelsior also owns the past producing Johnson Camp Mine and a portfolio of exploration projects, including the Peabody Sill and the Strong and Harris deposits.

