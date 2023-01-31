Lake Resources NL: Appointment Sra. A Saenz to Lead Argentina Corporate Affairs

Sydney, Australia - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Sra. Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.Sra. Saenz is stepping down from Lake's board of directors, effective February 1, 2023, to lead Lake's government relations team, oversee corporate social responsibility programs, and steer community and stakeholder engagement in Argentina."I am thrilled to welcome Amalia to this critical executive role as the company advances its work in Argentina," Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said."Amalia's expertise has been invaluable to Lake in her capacity on our board, and this newly created position will enable us to further benefit from her extensive professional experience and in-country relationships as we continue our projects in Argentina to meet rising global demand for high-quality lithium."Sra. Saenz has been a non-executive director on Lake Resources' board since July 2021. She joins the company from law firm Zang, Bergel & Vines in Buenos Aires, where she led the firm's energy and natural resources practice.Sra. Saenz has more than 30 years of experience in energy and resources advising multinational companies. Her practice covered the full scope of natural resources, including mining, energy and oil and gas for merger and acquisition, financing, joint venture and operating agreements in Argentina.She previously was a partner at Brons and Salas, a law firm in Buenes Aires where she led the Oil and Gas and Energy Practice. Ms. Saenz has worked in Central Asia, Turkmenistan, and the United Kingdom in exploration and production development across international borders and cultures.Sra. Saenz was an active member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (currently Association of International Energy Negotiators) serving as Regional Director, representing the Latin American Chapter.Sra. Saenz's appointment follows several recent additions to Lake Resources' board and operating teams. Earlier this month the Lake Board strengthened governance and oversight as Howard Atkins, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Ana Gomez Chapman joined, bringing additional expertise in strategy, operations, financing, and ESG.The Operating Team also has been expanded and reorganized to better align with the technical needs of Kachi Project development. Lake has expanded the company's technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering expertise to better position the company as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi expanded project and ongoing exploration of the Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso projects.





