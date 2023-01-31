Interim Results: 1 May 2022  31 October 2022

Vast Resources Plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources Plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides a share of revenue generated from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty equivalent over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the finalisation of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.

Overview of the Interim Results for the six months to 31 October 2022

Financial

69.2% increase in revenues for the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$1.934 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2021 ($1.143 million).

16.6% decrease in administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$1.934 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2021 (US$2.318 million). Administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$1.934 million) are lower compared to the six month period ended 30 April 2022 (US$2.199 million).

A decrease in losses after taxation in the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$6.779 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2021 (US$7.320 million). Eliminating the effects of foreign exchange gains and losses, the loss for the period has decreased 18% from US$6.211 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2021 to US$5.094 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2022.

Foreign exchange loss of US$1.685 million for the period compared to a loss of US$1.109 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2021. These losses are substantially offset by exchange losses on translation of foreign operations (US$1.219 million).

Cash balances at the end of the period US$0.604 million compared to $0.055 million as at 31 October 2021.

Debt of US$8.903 million at the end of the period compared to US$10.316 million at 30 April 2022.

Operational Development

The Company commenced long-hole stoping in calendar Q3 2022.

A second milling circuit was completed at the processing plant at the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine ("BPPM") at the end of June 2022.

An official opening ceremony for the processing of the Tajikistan mine took place on 15 August 2022.





Post period end:

As announced on 23 January 2023, settlement discussions in Zimbabwe relating to the release of an historic parcel of 129,400 carats of rough diamonds held in safe custody at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("Historic Parcel"), pursuant to a direction from the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe as announced by the Company on 18 February 2010, has required, for the purposes of their completion, that Legacy Issues be finalised in the High Court of Zimbabwe. To this end, and in order to dispose of the legacy issues that could undermine the integrity of settlement discussions, the Company commenced formal legal action in the High Court of Zimbabwe, and on 31 January the Company received official notice that its Default Application has been set down for default judgement on the unopposed Motion Court Roll to be heard on 1 February.

Funding

Share issues during the period: gross proceeds / consideration before cost of issue

£ $ Shares Issued Issued to 2,156,000 2,556,500 378,285,715 Placing with investors 1,743,325 2,121,265 249,046,446 Subscription by investors 1,420,845 1,750,000 511,963,302 Settle debt 5,320,170 6,427,765 1,139,295,463

Post period end:

£ $ Shares Issued Issued to 1,467,000 1,723,725 652,000,000 Placing with investors 1,467,000 1,723,725 652,000,000

Of this issuance, a total of US$ 1.156 million was paid on 31 October 2022.

Debt Funding

On 16 May 2022, the Company repaid in full the outstanding bonds owed to Atlas and subsequently made a US$1 million debt reduction to the amount owed to Mercuria. These repayments were in part financed by a US$4 million asset backed debt facility from A&T Investments SARL.

Board and Management

No changes.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

We continue to operate in a challenging and volatile economic environment. Uncertainties in economic global growth saw copper prices come off their earlier highs during the period only to recover in recent months. The conflict in Ukraine and wider structural issues have resulted in higher fuel, energy and transport costs generally. Despite these difficulties, the Company successfully refinanced the Atlas bond facility in May 2022 and by the end of the period had successfully positioned the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine ("BPPM") for increased production and revenue generation.

The Company was very pleased to report that on 16 May 2022, it had repaid in full the outstanding bonds owed to Atlas and subsequently made a US$1 million debt reduction to the amount owed to Mercuria. These repayments were part financed by a US$4 million asset backed debt facility from A&T Investments SARL. The debt facility has a maturity of one year and we are actively engaging with investors with the objective of refinancing Alpha and Mercuria, supporting the restart of the Manaila Polymetallic Mine ("MPM") which is currently on care-and-maintenance, and to provide general working capital.

Since the end of the period the Company has reported a substantial increase in both production and in grade at BPPM, and is now targeting reaching the mine's full nameplate capacity in calendar H1 2023.

The Company is also encouraged that material progress has been made in settlement discussions relating to the release of a historic parcel of diamonds held in safe custody at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

I wish all our stakeholders well in these difficult times and, as always, remain committed to the safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate.

Brian Moritz

Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT

We have made very good progress in the half year to 31 October 2022. By the end of the period, the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine ("BPPM") team had created a platform for a substantial improvement in production volumes and efficiencies. This improvement has arisen from the restructuring of mining operations at BPPM in July 2022, which has increased monthly capacity and allowed us to deliver one to two deliveries per month of commercial quantity shipments in calendar Q4. The trend of increasing quantity and quality month on month is continuing into calendar Q1 2023, and further supports the Company's calendar H1 2023 target of moving towards name plate capacity of 14,000 tonnes per month and profitability.

Our Manaila Polymetallic Mine (MPM) continued to remain on care and maintenance during the period and we plan to restart production once we have successfully engaged new lenders for the project. The combination of MPM and BPPM production would also provide more favourable export logistics and the restart would represent an important part of the Company's short-term strategy.

The official opening ceremony for the Takob joint venture project at the Takob mine in Tajikistan took place in August. The Company continues to assist with the ramp up. The Company's participation in this joint venture in Tajikistan marks an exciting development for the Company and is anticipated to provide an attractive income stream from the future sale of non-ferrous concentrates and other metals produced.

Settlement discussions relating to the release of an historic parcel of 129,400 carats of rough diamonds held in safe custody at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("Historic Parcel"), pursuant to a direction from the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe as announced by the Company on 18 February 2010, have required, for the purposes of their completion, that Legacy Issues be finalised in the High Court of Zimbabwe. The intention of the parties was, as part of the settlement process, to agree a transparent legal framework to progress the release of the Historic Parcel held, pursuant to the January 2010 Order of the Supreme Court in the custody of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe pending determination of an appeal against the High Court Judgement of September 2009. To this end, and in order to dispose of the legacy issues that could undermine the integrity of settlement discussions, the Company commenced formal legal action in the High Court of Zimbabwe in December 2022. The Company is encouraged that material progress has been made in these settlement discussions and, to this end, on 31 January the Company received official notice that its Default Application has been set down on the unopposed Motion Court Roll to be heard on 1 February. The Company recognises that there is no certainty of settlement until the court matter is finalised. Also, the final quality assortment of the Parcel will be determined when the stones are in the Company's possession and can be independently cleaned and valued. Upon this matter being finalised the Company can refocus its attention back to other opportunities in Zimbabwe as previously announced.

Many thanks to fellow Board members and management for the commitment and hard work that has been put into the Group. I thank all our stakeholders for their support through these challenging times.

Andrew Prelea

Chief Executive Officer

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 31 October 2022

31 Oct 2022 30 Apr 2022 31 Oct 2021 6 Months 12 Months 6 Months Group Group Group Unaudited Audited Unaudited Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 1,934 3,781 1,143 Cost of sales (3,827) (7,403) (3,244) Gross loss (1,893) (3,622) (2,101) Overhead expenses (3,983) (9,380) (3,733) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (352) (812) (344) Share option and warrant expense - (356) - Sundry income (12) 59 38 Exchange gain / (loss) (1,685) (3,754) (1,109) Other administrative and overhead expenses (1,934) (4,517) (2,318) Fair value movement in available for sale investments - (3) - Loss from operations (5,876) (13,005) (5,834) Finance income - - - Finance expense (903) (2,487) (1,486) Loss before taxation from continuing operations (6,779) (15,492) (7,320) Taxation charge - - - Total loss after taxation from continuing operations (6,779) (15,492) (7,320) Profit after taxation from discontinued operations - - - Total (loss) after taxation for the period (6,779) (15,492) (7,320) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to either profit or loss (Loss) / gain on available for sale financial assets - - - Exchange gain /(loss) on translation of foreign operations 1,219 2,219 542 Total comprehensive expense for the period (5,560) (13,273) (6,778) Total profit / (loss) attributable to: - the equity holders of the parent company (6,779) (15,492) (7,320) - non-controlling interests - - - (6,779) (15,492) (7,320) Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to: - the equity holders of the parent company (5,560) (13,273) (6,778) - non-controlling interests - - - (5,560) (13,273) (6,778) (Loss) per share - basic and diluted - amount in cents ($) 4 (0.51) (5.73) (3.27)

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 31 October 2022

Share capital Share premium Share option reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Retained deficit Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 30 April 2021 41,092 89,348 2,982 (2,595) (121,709) 9,118 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 542 (7,320) (6,778) Share option and warrant charges - - - - - - Share options and warrants lapsed - - - - - - Share warrants issued under share issuance - - - - - - Shares issued: - for cash consideration 39 2,261 - - - 2,300 - to settle liabilities - - - - - - At 31 October 2021 41,131 91,609 2,982 (2,053) (129,029) 4,640 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 1,677 (8,172) (6,495) Share option and warrant charges - - 356 - - 356 Share options and warrants lapsed - - (967) - 967 - Share warrants issued under share issuance - (203) 203 - Shares issued: - for cash consideration 136 2,092 - - - 2,228 - to settle liabilities 191 1,209 - - - 1,400 At 30 April 2022 41,458 94,707 2,574 (376) (136,234) 2,129 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 1,219 (6,779) (5,560) Share option and warrant charges - - 277 - - 277 Share options and warrants lapsed - - - - - - Shares issued and share proceeds: - for cash consideration 1,265 4,189 - - - 5,454 - to settle liabilities 630 1,120 - - - 1,750 At 31 October 2022 43,353 100,016 2,851 843 (143,013) 4,050

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 October 2022

31 Oct 2022 30 Apr 2022 31 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets Note Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 16,502 16,212 17,100 Available for sale investments 891 891 895 Investment in associates 417 417 - 17,810 17,520 17,995 Current assets Inventory 5 1,234 839 743 Receivables 6 2,734 2,834 3,246 Cash and cash equivalents 604 103 55 Total current assets 4,572 3,776 4,044 Total Assets 22,382 21,296 22,039 Equity and Liabilities Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Parent Share capital 43,353 41,458 41,131 Share premium 100,016 94,707 91,609 Share option reserve 2,851 2,574 2,982 Foreign currency translation reserve 843 (376) (2,053) Retained deficit (143,013) (136,234) (129,029) 4,050 2,129 4,640 Non-controlling interests - - - Total equity 4,050 2,129 4,640 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 7 - - - Provisions 9 1,124 1,145 1,185 Trade and other payables 8 1,713 1,954 - 2,837 3,099 1,185 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 7 8,903 10,316 10,903 Trade and other payables 8 6,592 5,752 5,311 Total current liabilities 15,495 16,068 16,214 Total liabilities 18,332 19,167 17,399 Total Equity and Liabilities 22,382 21,296 22,039

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

for the six months ended 31 October 2022

31 Oct 2022 30 Apr 2022 31 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit (loss) before taxation for the period (6,779) (15,492) (7,320) Adjustments for: Depreciation and impairment charges 352 812 344 Share option expense - 356 - Finance expense 903 2,487 1,486 Unrealised foreign currency exchange loss / (gain) 1,891 3,946 1,136 (3,633) (7,891) (4,354) Changes in working capital: Decrease (increase) in receivables 100 373 (40) Decrease (increase) in inventories (394) 97 192 Increase (decrease) in payables 373 3,859 1,503 79 4,329 1,655 Taxation paid - - - Cash generated by / (used in) operations (3,554) (3,562) (2,699) Investing activities: Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (1,314) (1,467) (756) Payments to acquire investments in associates - (417) - . Total cash used in investing activities (1,314) (1,884) (756) Financing Activities: Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares 5,454 4,528 2,300 Proceeds from loans and borrowings granted 4,265 - - Repayment of loans and borrowings (4,350) (364) (175) Total proceeds from financing activities 5,369 4,164 2,125 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 501 (1,282) (1,330) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 103 1,385 1,385 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 604 103 55

Interim report notes

1 Interim Report

These condensed interim financial statements, which are unaudited, are for the six months ended 31 October 2022 and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The statements are presented in United States Dollars.

The financial information set out in these condensed interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 April 2022 which have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and the Companies Act 2006. The Auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

While the Auditors' report for the period ended 30 April 2022 was unqualified, it did include a material uncertainty related to going concern, to which the Auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. Full details of these comments are contained in the report of the Auditors on Pages 23-27 of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2022, released elsewhere on this website on 31 October 2022. The accounts for the period have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34") and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2022, unless otherwise stated, and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2023.

New IFRS accounting standards

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, a number of Standards and Interpretations were in issue but were not yet effective. The Directors do not anticipate that the adoption of these standards and interpretations, or any of the amendments made to existing standards as a result of the annual improvements cycle, will have a material effect on the financial statements in the year of initial application.

Going concern

After review of the Group's operations and ongoing refinancing discussions, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

This interim report was approved by the Directors on 31 January 2023.

2 Segmental Analysis

Mining, exploration, and development Admin and corporate Total Europe & Central Asia Africa $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Year to 31 October2022 Revenue 1,934 - - 1,934 Production costs (3,827) - - (3,827) Gross profit (loss) (1,893) - - (1,893) Depreciation (352) - - (352) Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - - Share option and warrant expense - - - - Sundry income (12) - - (12) Exchange (loss) gain (1,561) - (124) (1,685) Other administrative and overhead expenses (788) - (1,146) (1,934) Fair value movement in available for sale investments - - - - Finance income - - - - Finance expense (385) - (518) (903) Taxation (charge) - - - - Profit (loss) for the year (4,991) - (1,788) (6,779) 31 October 2022 Total assets 19,943 - 2,439 22,382 Total non-current assets 16,839 - 971 17,810 Additions to non-current assets 1,085 - 229 1,314 Total current assets 3,104 - 1,468 4,572 Total liabilities 11,509 - 6,823 18,332





Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total Europe Africa $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Year to 30 April 2022 Revenue 3,781 - - 3,781 Production costs (7,403) - - (7,403) Gross profit (loss) (3,622) - - (3,622) Impairment of intangible assets - - - Depreciation (806) - (6) (812) Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - - Share option and warrant expense - - (356) (356) Sundry income 59 - - 59 Exchange (loss) gain (3,359) - (395) (3,754) Other administrative and overhead expenses (2,565) - (1,952) (4,517) Fair value movement in available for sale investments - - (3) (3) Finance income - - - - Finance expense (508) - (1,979) (2,487) Profit on disposal of discontinued operations - - - - Profit (loss) for the year (10,801) - (4,691) (15,492) 30 April 2022 Total assets 19,614 - 1,682 21,296 Total non-current assets 16,549 - 971 17,520 Additions to non-current assets 1,467 - - 1,467 Total current assets 3,065 - 711 3,776 Total liabilities 11,938 - 7,229 19,167





Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total Europe Africa $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Six months to 31 October 2021 Revenue 1,143 - - 1,143 Production costs (3,244) - - (3,244) Gross profit (loss) (2,101) - - (2,101) Impairment of intangible assets - - - Depreciation (342) - (2) (344) Sundry income 38 - - 38 Exchange (loss) gain (1,049) - (60) (1,109) Other administrative and overhead expenses (1,622) - (696) (2,318) Finance income - - - - Finance expense (276) - (1,210) (1,486) Profit (loss) for the year (5,352) - (1,968) (7,320) 31 October 2021 Total assets 20,515 - 1,524 22,039 Total non-current assets 17,025 - 970 17,995 Additions to non-current assets 756 - - 756 Total current assets 3,490 - 554 4,044 Total liabilities 10,295 - 7,104 17,399

3 Property, Plant and equipment

Group Plant and machinery Fixtures, fittings and equipment Computer assets Motor vehicles Buildings and Improvements Mining assets Capital Work in progress Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Cost at 1 May 2021 4,554 75 165 738 3,326 12,128 2,743 23,729 Additions during the period 32 1 6 13 - 197 507 756 Reclassification 8 2 - 118 - - (128) - Foreign exchange movements (189) (5) (6) (51) (115) (399) (99) (864) Cost at 31 October 2021 4,405 73 165 818 3,211 11,926 3,023 23,621 Additions during the period (4) 4 6 32 - 59 614 711 Reclassification (576) - - (20) 168 892 (464) - Foreign exchange movements (382) (5) (11) (67) (233) (807) (190) (1,695) Cost at 30 April 2022 3,443 72 160 763 3,146 12,070 2,983 22,637 Additions during the period 9 - - - - 178 1,127 1,314 Reclassification 297 - - 237 - 663 (1,197) - Foreign exchange movements (177) (15) (8) (89) (135) (486) (129) (1,039) Cost at 31 October 2022 3,572 57 152 911 3,011 12,425 2,784 22,912 Depreciation at 1 May 2021 2,949 65 100 225 1,089 1,413 604 6,445 Charge for the period 144 6 6 11 82 95 - 344 Reclassification - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (125) (4) (4) (25) (60) (50) - (268) Depreciation at 31 October 2021 2,968 67 102 211 1,111 1,458 604 6,521 Charge for the period 137 8 10 16 56 241 - 468 Reclassification - (4) 4 - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (267) (6) (9) (37) (130) (115) - (564) Depreciation at 30 April 2022 2,838 65 107 190 1,037 1,584 604 6,425 Charge for the period 146 4 5 24 38 135 - 352 Reclassification - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (148) (12) (7) (60) (73) (67) - (367) Depreciation at 31 October 2022 2,836 57 105 154 1,002 1,652 604 6,410 Net book value at 31 October 2021 1,437 6 63 607 2,100 10,468 2,419 17,100 Net book value at 30 April 2022 605 7 53 573 2,109 10,486 2,379 16,212 Net book value at 31 October 2022 736 - 47 757 2,009 10,773 2,180 16,502

4 Loss per share

31 Oct 2022 30 Apr 2022 31 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group Profit and loss per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the relevant financial year. The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is: 1,323,933,416 270,291,660 223,953,182 Profit / (loss) for the period: ($'000) (6,779) (15,492) (7,320) Profit / (Loss) per share basic and diluted (cents) (0.51) (5.73) (3.27) The effect of all potentially dilutive share options is anti-dilutive.





5 Inventory

Oct 2022 Apr 2022 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Minerals held for sale 634 185 52 Production stockpiles 5 6 6 Consumable stores 595 648 685 1,234 839 743

6 Receivables

Oct 2022 Apr 2022 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Trade receivables 257 151 937 Other receivables 1,482 1,658 1,282 Short term loans 324 312 310 Prepayments 115 183 53 VAT 556 530 664 2,734 2,834 3,246

7 Loans and borrowings

Oct 2022 Apr 2022 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current Secured borrowings 8,161 10,075 10,630 Unsecured borrowings 500 - - less amounts payable in less than 12 months (8,661) (10,075) (10,630) - - - Current Secured borrowings - - - Unsecured borrowings 241 240 272 Bank overdrafts 1 1 1 Current portion of long term borrowings - secured 8,161 10,075 10,630 - unsecured 500 8,903 10,316 10,903 Total loans and borrowings 8,903 10,316 10,903

8 Trade and other payables

Oct 2022 Apr 2022 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Trade payables 3,066 2,608 1,889 Other payables 1,656 1,751 1,003 Other taxes and social security taxes 1,813 1,325 2,379 Accrued expenses 57 68 40 6,592 5,752 5,311





Oct 2022 Apr 2022 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Amounts due between one and two years 495 340 - Amounts due between two and three years 457 409 - Amounts due between three and four years 457 493 - Amounts due between four and five years 304 712 - 1,713 1,954 -

9 Provisions

Oct 2022 Apr 2022 Oct 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Provision for rehabilitation of mining properties - Provision brought forward from previous periods 1,145 1,206 1,206 - Liability recognised during period - - - - Derecognised on disposal of subsidiary - - - - Other movements (21) (61) (21) 1,124 1,145 1,185

10 Events after the reporting date

Shares issued and gross proceeds / consideration £ $ Shares Issued Issued to 1,467,000 1,723,725 652,000,000 Placing with investors 1,467,000 1,723,725 652,000,000

