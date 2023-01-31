Fokus Intersects 229.5 Metres Grading 1.03 G/t Au, Including 130 Metres Grading 1.41 G/t Au In The Rb Zone Of The Galloway Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) announces that hole GA-22-63 intersected 1.03 g/t Au over a hole length of 229.5 metres including a 130.50 metre zone grading 1.41 g/t Au, which also included a 43.5 metre zone grading 2.04 g/t Au.

This gold-bearing section, traced from 117 to 346.5 metres along the hole, is located in an intermediate hematite- and sericite-rich and sometimes porphyritic intrusive. Very fine pyritization forms the bulk of the mineralization.

Three other holes drilled in the same area also intersected several significant gold zones in the same geological context. GA-22-60 revealed a 24-metre zone grading 1.37 g/t Au followed by a second gold zone of 31.50 metres grading 1.31 g/t Au while hole GA-22-61 graded 1.25 g/t Au over a width of 13.5 metres. Finally, GA-22-62 returned 40.50 metres grading 1.15 g/t Au. It should be noted that these holes also intersected several other small significant gold zones throughout the drilling.

The following table presents the main results:

Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t Au GA-22-60 64.50 88.50 24.00 1.37 Including 82.50 88.50 6.00 2.06 And 120.00 151.50 31.50 1.31 Including 145.50 150.00 4.50 4.83 And 193.50 198.00 4.50 1.34

GA-22-61 126.00 133.50 7.50 1.05 And 139.50 142.50 3.00 1.20 And 150.00 163.50 13.50 1.25

GA-22-62 184.50 225.00 40.50 1.15 Including 217.50 225.00 7.50 2.36

GA-22-63 117.00 346.50 229.50 1.03 Including 183.00 313.50 130.50 1.41 Including 190.50 234.00 43.50 2.04 Including 222.00 234.00 12.00 4.39 Including 309.00 313.50 4.50 11.91 Including 337.50 346.50 9.00 1.02

The main objective of this 4-hole, 1,150 metre program, completed in December 2022, was to assess the continuity at depth of the RB Zone. The results obtained from the entire program demonstrate this possibility.

A second drilling program of approximately 1,200 metres was started around January 8 and will be completed in the next few days on the same showing. Also consisting of four holes, this one is designed to test the possible extension of the RB zone to the east as well as its further extension at depth.

"We are very pleased with these results, which suggest that the RB zone may extend to the surface. Although further drilling is required to confirm this hypothesis, this possibility is very promising. This would be even more interesting as it would open up other prospects for the GP Zone adjacent to the RB Zone," said Jean Rainville, President and CEO.

The RB zone was outlined in 2021 by drill holes GA-21-28, GA-21-45, GA-21-46 and GA-21-49 (see press release of January 20, 2022).

Qualified Person

This press release was approved by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo, Director and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corp.