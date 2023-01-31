Millennial Potash Corp. Announces Mr. Jason Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Banio Potash Project

Vancouver, January 31, 2023 - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) ("MLP" or the "Company") (formerly Black Mountain Gold USA Corp.) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Jason Wilkinson, M.Sc., as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the Company's efforts at its newly acquired Banio Potash Project in Gabon effective Feb. 1, 2023. Current CEO Graham Harris will remain with MLP as Director and Senior Vice President-Capital Markets.

Farhad Abasov, Director, commented, "We are very pleased to have Jason Wilkinson join MLP as we focus on the exploration and development of our new potash project in Gabon. Jason has been in the potash business for almost 15 years, most recently with South Harz Potash in their potash projects in Germany. From 2009-2015 Jason was the Project Manager and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Allana Potash's subsidiary in Ethiopia, guiding their project in the Danakhil Depression from exploration to completion of a Feasibility Study, pilot solution mining testwork and then acquisition by Israel Chemicals Ltd. Jason has done a superb job in all the positions he has held, and we are very happy to have Jason lead our potash operations at Millennial. With his track record of success in multiple jurisdictions and under difficult conditions, Jason will be instrumental in expediting Millennial's development program in the next few months."

Mr. Wilkinson has a M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from the Royal School of Mines and over 25 years in mining and exploration, including extensive international experience in the gold, copper and potash sectors. Mr. Wilkinson recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer for South Harz Potash and led all exploration programs, including the completion of a Scoping Study across four mining licenses located in Thuringia, Germany. Prior to his time at South Harz, Mr. Wilkinson served as the COO/Managing Director for Allana Potash Corp.'s Ethiopian subsidiary. Jason oversaw and guided the Danakhil Potash Project from the exploration stage, through a Feasibility Study and pilot testwork in one of the most demanding locations in the world, with temperatures consistently above 40°C.

The engagement of Mr. Wilkinson marks the initiation of MLP's pivot to the potash space and the establishment of a seasoned potash development team. Initially, Mr. Wilkinson will spend significant time at the project building our local team to expedite the upcoming drilling program. Additional appointments to augment the corporate team with experienced potash professionals will be undertaken over the coming months.

OPTIONS GRANTED

The Company has granted a total of 375,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, consultants and officers of the Company. The incentive stock options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.45 per share. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to its approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

COMPANY ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT

The Company has entered into a communications agreement (the "Agreement") with SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC"). The services to be provided under the Agreement include investor relations services. The Agreement has a one-year term (automatically renewable on a quarterly basis unless terminated by either party) commencing on February 1, 2023. The Agreement can be terminated by either party at any time on seven (7) days' notice. The services to be provided to the Company under the Agreement include communications services, generally viewed as investor relations, including dissemination of information to existing and potential shareholders, creating media through interview and videos as well as supporting the Company (or representing it) at trade and investment shows. SRC will not be providing market making services.

Under the terms of the Agreement, SRC is to receive a fee of CHF 3,300 (Swiss Francs) per month.

SRC is a private company based in Herisau, Switzerland. SRC is led by Jochen Staiger, CEO. SRC has extensive experience in providing services to companies listed on various stock exchanges that are seeking to raise their profile in public markets. SRC owns 100,000 shares of the Company for investment purposes and has no intention to sell them at this time.

The Agreement is subject to its approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

To find out more about Millennial Potash Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email at info@millennialpotashcorp.com.

Millennial Potash Corp.

"Graham Harris"

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for gold/silver and potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of Covid-19 pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153020