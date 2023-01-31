Sirios Identifies Several Highly Prospective Lithium Projects among its Properties located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) has completed an in-depth evaluation for the lithium potential on its numerous properties located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Sirios currently holds 1,447 claims in the James Bay region, totaling nearly 750 km2, which gives the company a very favorable position in relation to the lithium potential of the region (Figure 1). Four of Sirios' projects have been identified as very promising for hosting lithium due to their geological characteristics, their proximity to known lithium-bearing showings and the presence of regional geochemical lake-bottom sediment anomalies. To date, Sirios' properties have never been explored specifically for lithium.



Highlights

Mineral prospects favorable to the presence of lithium mineralization have been identified on the Cheechoo property.



The Pontax property is located less than one kilometre from and directly along the extension of the Stria Lithium and Cygnus Gold lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which is currently the subject of a major drilling program.



Significant geochemical lithium anomalies have been identified on the Maskwa property.



The Li-52 property is a recently staked Sirios project, primarily targeting lithium based on highlighted lithium-rich lake-bottom sediment anomalies.





Figure 1: Location of Sirios projects in relation to lithium deposits and discoveries.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b782d11-6b97-43f1-a187-cdedc3be2234

Cheechoo Property (300 claims, 157 km2)



Sirios has identified several lithium-rich spodumene-bearing boulders near numerous pegmatite outcrops, in the central part of the property, approximately 3 km north of the Cheechoo gold deposit. Sirios has since acquired by map designation, 75 new claims up-ice of the boulders for their lithium exploration potential (Figure 2), thus expanding the property to the northeast. A detailed exploration program focusing on the lithium potential will be carried out in the area of the Cheechoo spodumene boulders starting in the summer of 2023.





Figure 2: Exploration potential for lithium on the Cheechoo property.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7a6307d-7d45-4ad3-9dd1-a73bb9117970

Pontax Property (70 claims, 37 km2)

The Pontax property is located along the northeast extension of the prolific Chambois greenstone belt (Figure 3). A major drilling program, targeting the lithium-rich pegmatites in this geological corridor is currently underway by Cygnus Gold on its block of three optioned properties. Sirios' Pontax property is directly adjacent to this block of properties, highlighting the excellent lithium exploration potential of our project.





Figure 3: Exploration potential for lithium on the Pontax property.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f472ab58-ef61-4a2b-8039-f2e555af11d8

Maskwa Property (395 claims1, 202 km2)

In addition to the gold, tungsten and platinum group element (PGE) anomalies detected in 2020 by Sirios on the property following till surveys, the Maskwa property also has strong exploration potential for lithium, as demonstrated by the presence of several lithium anomalies as defined by regional lake-bottom sediment samples (Figure 4). Sirios recently acquired 23 additional claims, expanding the property to the east.





Figure 4: Exploration potential for lithium on the Maskwa property.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49cc42d3-9265-4229-9d37-acba125f74ce

Li-52 Property (266 claims2, 139 km2)



Following an in-depth evaluation of the lithium potential in the James Bay area, Sirios recently acquired 266 claims, developing the new Li-52 property (Figure 5). This property, located approximately 20 km south of the Maskwa property, has excellent lithium potential, as indicated by the presence of several lithium, cesium, rubidium and gallium anomalies in lake-bottom sediment samples.





Figure 5: Exploration potential for lithium on the Li-52 property.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31878040-8ccd-43fb-bfff-f9c20f032795

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. and Guillaume Doucet, P.Geo., both qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, Eng., President

Tel.: 514-918-2867

ddoucet@sirios.com

Website: www.sirios.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Including 4 pending claims.

2 Including 8 pending claims.