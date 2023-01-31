Cassandra Joseph Joins Ivanhoe Electric as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

PHOENIX, January 31, 2023 - Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin is pleased to announce that Cassandra Joseph will join the Company as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary commencing on February 1st, 2023.

Ms. Joseph is an accomplished U.S. mining industry legal executive with over 20 years of experience in corporate, environmental and intellectual property law. Before joining Ivanhoe Electric, Ms. Joseph was Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Nevada Copper in Reno, Nevada. Prior to Nevada Copper, she served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer for Reno, Nevada-based Tahoe Resources prior to its sale to Pan American Silver. Ms. Joseph also worked in the Nevada Attorney General's Office, representing the Division of Environmental Protection, the Division of Water Resources, and other agencies within the Department of Natural Resources. She holds a Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mr. Melvin commented: "We are excited to welcome Cassandra to Ivanhoe Electric's management team. Her significant legal experience in the mining industry, including corporate, environmental and intellectual property law, will be a tremendous asset to our Company. I look forward to working with Cassandra."

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon™ transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences, to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

Contact Information

Investors

Valerie Kimball, Director, Investor Relations

720-933-1150

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737548/Cassandra-Joseph-Joins-Ivanhoe-Electric-as-Vice-President-General-Counsel-and-Corporate-Secretary