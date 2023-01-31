Moneta Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization at Tower Gold with 46.00 m @ 26.95 g/t Gold including 1.00 m @ 1,228.00 g/t Gold

Toronto, January 31, 2023 - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (FSE: MOPA) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce assay results from thirteen (13) resource infill and step-out drill holes on the Windjammer gold deposit at the Tower Gold project (The "Project"), located in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario. The drilling was conducted as part of the 76,000 metres ("m") of infill and resource upgrade drill program completed in 2022 on the 4.5 million ("M") ounces ("oz") indicated gold ("Au") and 8.3 Moz inferred Au mineral resource estimate (see September 07, 2022 press release).

Drilling Highlights:

MGH22-321 intersected 46.00 m @ 26.95 grams per tonne "g/t" Au, including 7.00 m @ 175.81 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 1,228.00 g/t Au

MGH22-329 intersected 336.00 m @ 0.58 g/t Au, including 60.00 m @ 1.10 g/t Au, including 4.00 m @ 2.43 g/t Au

MGH22-332 intersected 205.50 m @ 0.48 g/t Au, including 34.00 m @ 0.99 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 6.64 g/t Au

MGH22-330 intersected 425.38 m @ 0.47 g/t Au, including 46.00 m @ 0.80 g/t Au, including 14.00 m @ 1.21 g/t Au, and 31.00 m @ 1.04 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 6.15 g/t Au

MGH22-329 intersected 185.00 m @ 0.54 g/t Au, including 38.00 m @ 0.90 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 4.85 g/t Au

MGH22-332 intersected 212.00 m @ 0.48 g/t Au, including 20.00 m @ 0.97 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 3.42 g/t Au

MGH22-315 intersected 66.15 m @ 0.62 g/t Au, including 14.50 m @1.27 g/t Au, including 1.30 m @ 3.85 g/t Au

MGH22-324 intersected 4.50 m @ 2.36 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 9.79 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "These Windjammer infill assay drill results continue to confirm the continuity and extensions of the current mineral resource estimate. These results include one of the highest-grade intercepts from the Project highlighting the ability to intersect significant grades over good widths within the economic open pit mineral resources at Windjammer as defined in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Extensions of good gold mineralization have also been intersected outside the resource and pit, indicating the potential to continue to grow the mineral resource and to expand the economic mine life of the Project. As we continue to de-risk and advance Tower Gold, we look forward to completing the current resource infill and upgrade drill program in preparation of a mineral resource estimate update for the planned Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS")."

The latest assay results are from thirteen (13) drill holes for 7,731.80 m of diamond drilling completed as part of the 76,000 m drill program of resource infill and upgrade drilling for the PFS completed in 2022. Drilling is being conducted on 50 m centres as step-outs and infill of previous drill holes. An additional 190,000 m resource infill and upgrade drilling program is currently underway. Additional assays are pending and will be released upon receipt of assays.





Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - General Location Map



Table 1: Windjammer - Select Significant Drill Results

Hole From To Length Au gram metres (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g x m) MGH22-315 85.00 196.30 111.30 0.52 57.9 includes 98.15 99.00 0.85 4.50 3.8 and 175.50 196.30 20.80 0.90 18.7 includes 178.90 179.55 0.65 9.41 6.1 MGH22-315 245.85 312.00 66.15 0.62 41.0 includes 251.00 265.50 14.50 1.27 18.4 includes 258.00 259.30 1.30 3.85 5.0 MGH22-321 243.00 289.00 46.00 26.95 1239.7 includes 269.00 276.00 7.00 175.81 1230.7 includes 275.00 276.00 1.00 1228.00 1228.0 MGH22-321 311.00 354.00 43.00 0.44 18.9 includes 352.00 354.00 2.00 1.24 2.5 MGH22-321 548.00 586.00 38.00 0.42 16.0 includes 562.00 564.00 2.00 3.16 6.3 MGH22-324 91.50 96.00 4.50 2.36 10.6 includes 93.00 94.00 1.00 9.79 9.8 MGH22-329 77.00 413.00 336.00 0.58 194.9 includes 273.00 333.00 60.00 1.10 66.0 includes 305.00 309.00 4.00 2.43 9.7 MGH22-329 511.00 696.00 185.00 0.54 99.9 includes 613.00 651.00 38.00 0.90 34.2 includes 613.00 615.00 2.00 4.85 9.7 and 688.39 694.00 5.61 1.28 7.2 MGH22-330 307.00 732.38 425.38 0.47 199.9 includes 356.00 402.00 46.00 0.80 36.8 includes 388.00 402.00 14.00 1.21 16.9 includes 388.00 390.00 2.00 3.10 6.2 and 431.00 462.00 31.00 1.04 32.2 includes 433.00 434.00 1.00 6.15 6.2 and 440.00 442.00 2.00 3.48 7.0 MGH22-331 86.70 323.00 236.30 0.34 80.3 includes 88.00 90.00 2.00 1.59 3.2 and 126.00 143.00 17.00 0.51 8.7 includes 141.00 143.00 2.00 2.47 4.9 and 200.75 221.00 20.25 0.58 11.7 includes 202.00 205.00 3.00 1.46 4.4 MGH22-332 319.00 531.00 212.00 0.48 101.8 includes 452.00 472.00 20.00 0.97 19.4 includes 452.00 454.00 2.00 3.42 6.8 MGH22-332 544.50 750.00 205.50 0.48 98.6 includes 622.00 656.00 34.00 0.99 33.7 includes 622.00 624.00 2.00 6.64 13.3 and 719.00 750.00 31.00 0.75 23.3 includes 719.00 721.00 2.00 2.18 4.4 MGH22-334 103.00 333.00 230.00 0.34 78.2 includes 291.00 293.00 2.00 2.23 4.5 and 327.00 333.00 6.00 0.87 5.2 MGH22-334 492.00 530.00 38.00 0.32 12.2 includes 506.00 514.00 8.00 0.63 5.0 includes 510.00 512.00 2.00 1.15 2.3 MGH22-335 311.00 351.00 40.00 0.36 14.4 includes 311.00 329.00 18.00 0.52 9.4 includes 327.00 329.00 2.00 2.93 5.9 MGH22-337 312.00 331.20 19.20 0.45 8.6 includes 318.00 330.00 12.00 0.63 7.6 MGH22-337 492.00 616.00 124.00 0.45 55.8 includes 522.00 546.00 24.00 0.81 19.4 includes 542.00 546.00 4.00 2.53 10.1 MGH22-339 289.00 305.00 16.00 0.36 5.8 includes 303.00 305.00 2.00 1.88 3.8

Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 75% to 95% of true width.

Discussion of Drill Results

Infill drilling at Windjammer was focused on infilling and extending the mineral resource located within the current open pit gold resource from surface to vertical depths of up to 500 m below surface at Windjammer. The drill results confirmed continuity of the resource estimate and extended gold mineralization to the west and east, at depth by widths of over 250 m, and to the south. In the northern area of Windjammer Central, drill holes MGH22-330 and MGH22-332 extended mineralization by over 200 m west of the current resource at shallow depths, drill holes MGH22-334 and MGH22-338 extended mineralization by over 250 m east of the current resource and to the south drill holes MGH22-324, MGH22-333, MGH22-335 and MGH22-339 intersected mineralization adjacent to the banded iron formation in an area not previously fully drill tested drilled out extending the mineralization to the south and east by up to 200 m. The drill holes predominantly tested the areas north of the regional banded iron formation units ("BIF") within altered clastic sediments hosting wide stacked extensional quartz vein sets in the Windjammer Central area, located to the south of the main splay of the regional Destor Porcupine Fault zone ("DPFS").





Figure 2: Windjammer - Tower Gold: Infill Drill Location Map



Figure 3: Windjammer - Tower Gold: Infill Drilling Cross Section "A-A"



Note: Intercepts are calculated and shown using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied





Figure 4: Windjammer - Tower Gold: Infill Drilling Cross Section "B-B"



Note: Intercepts are calculated and shown using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Ltd. Jason Dankowski, P.Geo. V.P. Technical Services & Geology for Moneta, who is a QP as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

Table 2: Windjammer - Resource Infill Drill Hole Details

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGH22-315 572475 5370770 360 75 -61 510.0 MGH22-321 572338 5370877 338 75 -60 598.0 MGH22-324 572345 5370617 335 85 -60 507.0 MGH22-329 572261 5370953 333 75 -60 700.4 MGH22-330 572115 5370715 329 75 -60 732.4 MGH22-331 572388 5370997 346 75 -60 702.0 MGH22-332 572058 5370694 329 75 -60 750.0 MGH22-333 572429 5370630 342 85 -60 501.0 MGH22-334 572461 5371014 352 75 -60 615.0 MGH22-335 572525 5370654 361 85 -60 504.0 MGH22-337 571872 5370642 328 75 -60 651.0 MGH22-338 572565 5371046 347 75 -60 501.0 MGH22-339 572582 5370674 357 79 -60 460.0

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada's most prolific gold producing camp. The September 2022, PEA study outlined a combined open pit and underground mining and a 7.0 million tonne per annum conventional leach operation over a 24-year mine life, with 4.6 Moz of recovered gold, generating an after-tax NPV5% of $1,066M, IRR of 31.7%, and a 2.6-year payback at a gold price US$1,600/oz. Tower Gold hosts an estimated gold mineral resource of 4.5 Moz indicated and 8.3 Moz inferred at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

