Western Magnesium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Washington, January 31, 2023 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG.V) (Frankfurt-3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement previously announced November 16, 2022. The final tranche closed on 903,545 Units for gross proceeds of USD $74,413.

The closing of the final tranche is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering

The Offering is for gross proceeds of USD $1,300,000.00. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Western Magnesium Corp. (the "Common Shares") and one Common Share Purchase Warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share for a period of two years at a price of USD $0.18 per share.

The completion of the private placement and payment of any commission and fees remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada for a period of four months and one day from the Closing Date. The securities have not been registered with the SEC and are also subject to a statutory one-year hold period in compliance with Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. The Regulation S hold period supersedes the TSX Venture Exchange hold period. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital and to complete our commercialized pilot plant.

THIS NEWS RELEASE, PROVIDED PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN REQUIREMENTS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THE OFFERING IN QUESTION HAS NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND THE SECURITIES SOLD IN SUCH OFFERING MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION OR APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Investor Relations

John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | (604) 423-2709

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing, or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able to hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

