Arbor Metals Congratulates Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (PMET) on its Continuing Success on its Corvette Property, James Bay, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver - January 31st, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) congratulates Patriot Battery Metals Inc. 's (PMET) on its continuing success on its CV5 Lithium Project on the Corvette-FCI Property, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. PMET's recent (January 30th, 2023) announcement of 52.2 metres at 3.34 per cent Li2O (lithium oxide), including 15 metres at 5.10 per cent Li2O and 2 metres at 6.17 per cent Li2O, is viewed as one of the most significant lithium discoveries in Canada in recent years. As reported in the Financial Times (January 20, 2023) "Patriot's good news comes at a time when Canada is looking to boost its critical minerals sector in an attempt to create an electric-vehicle industry." (source: https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/electric-vehicles/patriot-battery-stock-surges-lithium-reading"

PMET has identified the CV lithium trend, representing an important emerging spodumene pegmatite district and spans more than 25 km across the Corvette property. The CV5 pegmatite core area includes an approximate 2.2 km long spodumene pegmatite and multiple proximal secondary spodumene pegmatite lenses.

Arbor's Jarnet Lithium Project comprises three claim blocks (South, North and NE), with the Jarnet South Block located less than 2 kilometers northwest of PMET's CV-5 pegmatite zone (*). The NE block is only 1 kilometre southeast of the south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga road.

Exploration activities planned by the Company on all blocks for later in the first quarter of 2023, will comprise a ground or drone magnetic survey. Other geophysical surveys are being reviewed, subject to the availability of contractors and equipment. As recommended from the 2022 site visit, the Company is planning to use high?resolution satellite imagery to refine geological contacts, interpret structures and identify potential pegmatite boulder fields. The geophysical and satellite imagery surveys will assist with planning for an aggressive summer exploration program.

(*) Note: Company management cautions the discoveries and observations on properties in proximity to the Company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on the Company's properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

Arbor Metal Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team will deliver superior results. We hold three exceptional mineral projects.

Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, which comprises of forty-seven map designated claims, covering an area of approximately 2,584 hectares. The Jarnet Project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

