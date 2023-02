Proactive's Ryan Long publishes fresh research note on Murchison Minerals

(NewsDirect)

Proactive research analyst Ryan Long speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing an update note on Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:MUR, OTCQB:MURMF), in which he gives his take on what the Canada-based exploration company's summer 2022 drill programme means for its future. Long says that the results were "really exciting" and reveals why he believes Murchison is in a "unique situation."

