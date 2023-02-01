IAMGOLD Announces Closing of Previously Announced Sale of Rosebel Gold Mines to Zijin Mining

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, February 1, 2023 - IAMGold Corp. (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of the Company's 95% interest in Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. ("Rosebel") to Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. (SH:601899, SEHK:2899) ("Zijin") for cash consideration of approximately $360 million and release of IAMGOLD's equipment lease liabilities amounting to approximately $41 million. The remaining 5% interest in Rosebel will continue to be held by the Government of Suriname.

"On behalf of the Company, we would like to thank the Rosebel team for their hard work and commitment," said Maryse Bélanger, Chair of the Board and Interim President and CEO. "With the completion of the sale of Rosebel, IAMGOLD has achieved an important milestone in the Company's strategy to create value for our stakeholders through disciplined portfolio management to fund the Côté Gold Project. Côté Gold today is over 70% complete and remains on track for production in early 2024. This transaction, in addition to the previously announced sale of IAMGOLD's West African gold assets and the financing agreement with Sumitomo, ensures the current remaining funding requirements for completion of construction at Côté have been met."

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa. The Company is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project in Canada in partnership with Sumitomo Metals & Mining of Japan, which is expected to commence production in early 2024. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,300 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

