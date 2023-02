Pan African Resources expecting "much improved performance" in the second half

(NewsDirect)

Pan African Resources plc (AIM:PAF, OTCQX:PAFRY, JSE:PAN, OTCQX:PAFRF) CEO Cobus Loots speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after publishing an operational update for the first half of the company's financial year. Loots says that he's expecting a "much improved performance" from the business in its second half, supported by higher production at the Barberton and Evander mines in South Africa.

