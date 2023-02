Sigma Lithium "on target" to start production in April

(NewsDirect)

Sigma Lithium Corp. (TSX-V:SGML, OTCQB:SGMLF, NASDAQ:SGML) Co-CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after appearing on an industry panel to discuss sustainability in the lithium industry. She also gives an update on Sigma's Greentech plant in Brazil, saying that she believes the company is "on target" to begin production at the facility in April.

