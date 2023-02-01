Barrick Hosts North Mara Site Visit for Human Rights NGO

NORTH MARA, Feb. 01, 2023 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has hosted a two-day open-door visit to its North Mara Gold Mine in Tanzania by the UK-based NGO RAID (Rights and Accountability in Development) represented primarily by its executive director, Anneke van Woudenberg.



The intention of the visit was for RAID to experience firsthand the positive impact Barrick has had since assuming operational control of North Mara in September 2019. In the course of the visit, RAID were given a comprehensive presentation on the mine's operations and operating environment and were able to view the transformative impact the mine's sustainability strategy has had on its host communities, as is the case for all Barrick mines.

RAID was invited to observe one of the frequent community engagement meetings between North Mara, the village chairpersons, ward and village executive officials of the 11 host villages as well as their member of parliament. At this meeting, the village leadership afforded RAID the opportunity to raise any human rights issues they felt were of concern. Consistent with Barrick's findings to date, the village leadership did not corroborate the allegations raised by RAID and reaffirmed that there had been no previous engagement with RAID on the concerns raised.

RAID also had the opportunity to see community projects, including the agribusiness which provides livelihoods to over 100 youths, the potable tap water supply which will supply over 30,000 community members, new schools and medical facilities. These projects were all funded by the mine through a Community Development Committee, which puts the community at the heart of the decision-making process.

Finally, Barrick introduced RAID to key local authorities and held tripartite meetings which included the Regional Police Commander and the District Commissioner.

Barrick does not tolerate human rights abuses in any of its operations and encourages any individual or organization to share any concerns they may have. North Mara Gold Mine will continue to implement its sustainability strategy. This includes engaging and working closely with over 20 regional and national NGOs that understand the challenges in its host communities and partner with the mine to implement socio-economic development projects.

"We encourage RAID to join these NGOs and collaborate with us on upliftment initiatives. I hope that the site visit has been informative for RAID and that they will leave Tanzania with a fresh perspective on the numerous benefits the mine brings to its host communities and its respect for the human rights of those influenced by its operations," said Barrick's president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

Barrick Enquiries



Investor and media relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

+27 83 266 5847

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future sustainability performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "opens", "transformative impact", "opportunity", "invest", "will", "encourage", "collaborate", "upliftment initiatives", "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's sustainability strategy and vision; Barrick's environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility and human rights programs, policies and performance at North Mara and in Tanzania; the transformative impact of Barrick's sustainability strategy in the region; the anticipated benefits of agricultural, potable water supply and other community projects at North Mara; the impact of community engagement meetings at North Mara and Barrick's invitation to RAID and other NGOs to collaborate on social and economic uplift initiatives at the mine.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Tanzania and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of human rights and environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; and increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.