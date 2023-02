Power Nickel agrees to partnership with Australian-based Fleet Space Technologies

(NewsDirect)

Power Nickel Inc. CEO Terry Lynch joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the junior explorer has agreed to a partnership with Australia-based Fleet Space Technologies, which develops and operates microsatellites that deliver universal connectivity across the globe.

Lynch told Proactive that connectivity also includes exploring for nickel using satellite-enabled earth scanning technology called Ambient Noise Tomography.

The company plans to use the technology at its NISK project to locate additional high-grade nickel sulfide deposits with a greater level of accuracy.

Proactive

+1 347-449-0879

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.