Apollo Minerals has boots on the ground at Kroussou as 2023 field season kicks off

(NewsDirect)

Apollo Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AON) MD Neil Inwood runs through the highlights from the company's December quarter. Apollo reported a globally significant exploration target for the Kroussou project and published metallurgical results which revealed high zinc and lead recoveries and exceptionally high-quality concentrates. He says the 2023 fieldwork program has commenced looking to expand the exploration footprint and test high-grade structural trends, initially targeting the newly acquired Keri permit.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 743

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.