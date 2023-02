Emmerson Resources says new zone at Golden Forty is shaping up to be new mining centre

(NewsDirect)

Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) MD Rob Bills caught up with Proactive to talk through the company's December quarter highlights. He discusses the high-grade gold and bismuth intersected in drilling at the Golden Forty Project near Tennant Creek and says the project is shaping up to be a new 'mining centre'. Emmerson has also appointed a corporate advisor to assist in valuing the company's royalty portfolio.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.