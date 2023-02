Celsius Resources marks milestone AIM market dual-listing

(NewsDirect)

Celsius Resources Ltd. (ASX:CLA) executive director Peter Hume speaks with Proactive soon after the company was admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc - under the ticker CLA. The company, which is primarily focused on copper-gold in the Philippines, is also listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the same ticker.

