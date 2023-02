Alkane Resources heralds another consistent gold production quarter at Tomingley

(NewsDirect)

Alkane Resources Ltd. (ASX:ALK) MD Nic Earner tells Proactive the Tomingley Gold Operations delivered another consistent production quarter with both the underground and open cut operations performing well. He adds that the Tomingley Gold Extension Project approval from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment is now expected in February and that the company is also looking forward to the initial mineral resource estimate at Kaiser.

