Mosaic Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

TAMPA, February 1, 2023 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.
On Thursday, February 23, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Contacts:
Investors: Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260 paul.massoud@mosaicco.com
Media: Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206 ben.pratt@mosaicco.com
