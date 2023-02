Galileo Mining sees considerable growth opportunity at Callisto

(NewsDirect)

Galileo Mining Ltd. (ASX:GAL) MD Brad Underwood talks Proactive through a new batch of promising assays from recent drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery at the 100%-owned Norseman Project in Western Australia. He says the results continue to expand the existing footprint of rich sulphide mineralisation at Callisto and demonstrate considerable opportunity for growth.

