Newmont Corporation Files Early Warning Report

02:19 Uhr  |  CNW

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023 - On January 27, 2023, Triumph Gold Corp. ("Triumph") announced they completed a private placement for 28,571,428 units of Triumph (the "Private Placement"). Each unit was comprised of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.175, exercisable for a term of five years from the date of issuance.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), through Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp"), held 1,459,967 common shares, representing approximately 10.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following completion of the Private Placement, Newmont, through Goldcorp, now holds 1,459,967 common shares, representing approximately 3.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

Newmont will continue to own the common shares through its subsidiary Goldcorp for investment purposes and will evaluate its investment in Triumph from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Newmont's address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237.

Triumph's address is 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. Newmont's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

SOURCE Newmont Corp.



Contact
Media Contact, Maria Carolina Lucaroni, Carolina.Lucaroni@newmont.com; Investor Contact, Daniel Horton, 303-837-5468, daniel.horton@newmont.com
Mineninfo

Newmont Corp.

Bergbau
USA
853823
US6516391066
www.newmont.com
Minenprofile
