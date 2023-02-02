Rokmaster Extends Option Payment on Revel Ridge Project

VANCOUVER, Feb. 2, 2023 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it entered into an amending agreement with Huakan International Mining Inc. ("Huakan") and Huakan's shareholders to extend the fourth option payment due on February 25, 2023 by 12 months to February 25, 2024, at which time a penalty of $400,000 will also be due as consideration for the extension.

Pursuant to the amending agreement, the Company also agreed to complete an updated preliminary economic assessment and an updated mineral resource estimate on the Revel Ridge Project on or before December 31, 2023 and failing which the Company shall pay Huakan the penalty no later than December 31, 2023, and such payment will be deductible from the total option payment due on February 25, 2024.

