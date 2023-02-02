Total voting rights

London, 02 February 2023 - The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.
As at 6pm on 31 January 2023, the issued ordinary share capital of Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) ("the Company") was 246,679,155 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. 70,000 were held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6pm on 31 January 2023 was 246,609,155.
This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Endeavour Mining Martino De Ciccio Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations +44 203 640 8665 mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
Brunswick Group LLP in London Carole Cable, Partner +44 7974 982 458 ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospectiveBirimianGreenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on theLondon Stock Exchange and theToronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visitwww.endeavourmining.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!