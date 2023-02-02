Discovery Silver Graduated to TSX

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 - Discovery Silver Corp. (DSV-TSX, DSVSF-OTCQX) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Friday, February 3, 2023, under the symbol "DSV".



Tony Makuch, CEO, commented: "Our graduation to the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange reflects the significant progress we have made in advancing our Cordero silver project and the resulting growth and maturity of our Company. Since acquiring Cordero in 2019 we have completed over 200,000 metres of drilling, two detailed metallurgical test programs and a significant amount of engineering. This work has transformed Cordero into one of the largest development stage assets in the silver space as evidenced by our recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study. We look forward to continuing with this momentum as we advance our Feasibility Study work against what appears to be a very favourable supply-demand backdrop for silver."

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "DSV" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") after Thursday, February 2, 2023, and the Company's shares will be delisted from the TSXV at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest silver deposits. The PFS completed in January 2023 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Continued exploration and project development at Cordero is supported by a strong balance sheet with cash of approximately C$45 million.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

