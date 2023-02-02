Deep Yellow Limited: Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study and Investor Briefing

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) wishes to advise that it will be holding a conference call and webcast for shareholders and interested stakeholders, to discuss the findings of the Tumas DFS.
DETAILS Time - 6am WST (9am AEDT) Date - Friday, 3 February 2023
PARTICIPATION
Shareholders who wish to view the webcast live, or access the archived event, can use the following link: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/dyl-mu-2023/
*To view the Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study Presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/27336JY6
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
