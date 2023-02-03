TSX Venture Exchange, TRU Precious Metals Corp., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 - Joel Freudman, Co-Founder, CEO & Director of TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRU) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
About TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU)
TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 239.5 km2 land package, including a recently-discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project.
