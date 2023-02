Piedmont Lithium says booming lithium demand is electrifying

(NewsDirect)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) (NASDAQ:PLL) president and CEO Keith Phillips sits down with Proactive's Elisha Newell during an investor roadshow in Australia. Phillips recaps progress across the company's global lithium portfolio and outlines a series of key agreements with fellow ASX-listers and EV giant Tesla. The Piedmont CEO says there's plenty more news in the pipeline as the company works to become a world-class US lithium business.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.