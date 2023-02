Westwater Resources discusses its domestic expansion with growing battery-grade graphite demand

(NewsDirect)

Westwater Resources executive chairman Terence Cryan joined Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to discuss the current state of the battery-grade graphite industry and how the company is expanding with increasing graphite demand on a domestic level.

Westwater is an energy technology company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Its primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States.

